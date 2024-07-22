Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,356,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
