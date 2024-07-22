Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,356,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (8)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search