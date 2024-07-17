Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,206,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS60 RB ННР
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

