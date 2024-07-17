Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,206,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS60 RB ННР
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
