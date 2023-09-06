Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1844 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
