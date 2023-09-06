Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1844 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1844 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

