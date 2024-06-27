Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,020,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3034 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

