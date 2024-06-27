Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1843 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,020,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1843 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3034 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
