2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,623,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
