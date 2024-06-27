2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (20) XF (23) VF (26) F (7) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (1) RB (5) BN (12) Service NGC (12) ННР (2) RNGA (1) PCGS (2)

