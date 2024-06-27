Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,623,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • BAC (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

