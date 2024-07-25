Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,845,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

