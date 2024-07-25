Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,845,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
