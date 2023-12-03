Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,1 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,675
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3295 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
