Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,1 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,675

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3295 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1833 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search