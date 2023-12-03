2 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3295 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.

