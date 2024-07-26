Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,789,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
