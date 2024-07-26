Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,789,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 28, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date October 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

