2 Kopeks 1829 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1829 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (13) VF (7) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (4)

