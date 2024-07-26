Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,475,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (14)
- BAC (12)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (8)
- Numedux (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (9)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (24)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search