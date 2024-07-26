Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,475,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • BAC (12)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (9)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (24)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1828 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search