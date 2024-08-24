10 Kopeks 1838 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 30481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RD (1) Service NGC (1)