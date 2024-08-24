Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1838 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 30481 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

