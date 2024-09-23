10 Kopeks 1837 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

