Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1837 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
3217 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
