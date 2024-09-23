Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1837 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1515 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
3217 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

