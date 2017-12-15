Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1833 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
