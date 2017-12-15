10 Kopeks 1833 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (4) Condition (slab) PF64 (4) RB (4) Service NGC (4)