Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1833 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • CNG (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1833 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search