10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) Service NGC (1)