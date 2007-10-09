Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
