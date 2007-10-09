Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2140 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 ЕМ НА at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

