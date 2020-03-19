10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Myntauktioner i Sverige AB auction for SEK 8,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)