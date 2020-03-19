Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Myntauktioner i Sverige AB

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Myntauktioner i Sverige AB auction for SEK 8,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Stephen Album - May 26, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2018
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
996 $
Price in auction currency 8200 SEK

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

