10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) RD (2) RB (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)