Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

