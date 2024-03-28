Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
