Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
