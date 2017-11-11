Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 655 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1833 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search