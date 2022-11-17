Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1871 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2020 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
