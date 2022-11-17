10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) RB (1) PL (1)