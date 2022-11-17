Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1871 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2020 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Spink - June 26, 2018
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

