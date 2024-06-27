Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1838 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
1317 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1838 СМ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

