10 Kopeks 1838 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1838 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
1317 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
