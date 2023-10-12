Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1837 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5484 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 10048 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2330 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 СМ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1837 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search