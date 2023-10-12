Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1837 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5484 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 10048 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2330 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
