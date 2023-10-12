10 Kopeks 1837 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5484 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place December 18, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF20 (3)