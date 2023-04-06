Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1836 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 118,379. Bidding took place January 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search