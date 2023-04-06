Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1836 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 118,379. Bidding took place January 4, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF45 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

