10 Kopeks 1835 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6551 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition AU (6) XF (2) VF (12) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)