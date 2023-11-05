Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1835 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6551 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 131 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 СМ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search