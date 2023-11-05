Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1835 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6551 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 131 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price

