Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1834 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Baldwin's - May 9, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 СМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

