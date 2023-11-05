Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1834 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (4)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search