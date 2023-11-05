10 Kopeks 1834 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF35 (1)