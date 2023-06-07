10 Kopeks 1833 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3724 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (6) VG (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VG8 (7) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Russian Heritage (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)