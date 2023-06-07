Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1833 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 700,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3724 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 4725 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 СМ at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search