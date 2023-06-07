Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1833 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 700,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3724 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 4725 RUB
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
