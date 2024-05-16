10 Kopeks 1832 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Сondition AU (6) XF (7) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

Empire (3)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (4)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Russian Heritage (1)