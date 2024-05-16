Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1832 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search