Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1832 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 СМ at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

