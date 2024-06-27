Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (6)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search