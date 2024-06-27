Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

