10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ КТ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ КТ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2024.

Сondition AU (5) XF (13) VF (23) F (2) VG (3) G (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) F12 (2) VG8 (3) DETAILS (4) BN (3) Service RNGA (3) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

COINSNET (6)

COINSTORE (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)