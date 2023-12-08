Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,728,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
