Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,728,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1837 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1837 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

