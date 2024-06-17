Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,240,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7001 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
