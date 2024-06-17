Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,240,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1836 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7001 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1836 ЕМ ФХ at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1836 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search