Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,175,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
