Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,175,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price

