10 Kopeks 1835 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1835 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (15) XF (14) VF (26) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) VF20 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (1)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (12)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)