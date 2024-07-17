Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,133,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30597 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
