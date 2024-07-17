Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,133,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30597 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction MS67 - August 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1834 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search