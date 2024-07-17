10 Kopeks 1834 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1834 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30597 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (34) XF (26) VF (26) F (1) VG (9) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (6) AU58 (8) AU55 (4) AU53 (6) AU50 (2) XF40 (4) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (15) Service ННР (3) NGC (15) PCGS (4)

