Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,620,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7622 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
