Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,620,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7622 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

