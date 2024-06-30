10 Kopeks 1832 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1832 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7622 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

