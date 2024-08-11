Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1846 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1846 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1846 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 334. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

