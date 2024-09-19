Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1845 СМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1845 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1845 СМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63
