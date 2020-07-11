Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
