Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
4285 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS63 RB
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

