1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1)