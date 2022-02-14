Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

