1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) SP63 (2) RB (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (2) RNGA (1)