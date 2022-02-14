Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
