Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

