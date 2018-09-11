Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
