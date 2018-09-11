1 Kopek 1828 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1828 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)