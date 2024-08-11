Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
