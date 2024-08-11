Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

