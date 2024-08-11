1 Kopek 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

