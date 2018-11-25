Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3690 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
