1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) BN (2) PL (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)