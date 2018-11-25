Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3690 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
