Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
