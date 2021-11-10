1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU55 (1)