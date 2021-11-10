Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 16, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date February 16, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1832 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

