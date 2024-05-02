Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1843 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1843 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,200. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СПМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

