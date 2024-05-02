1 Kopek 1843 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1843 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 965 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,200. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

