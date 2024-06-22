Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,367,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5676 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
