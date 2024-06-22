Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1847 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1847 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,367,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1847 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5676 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1847 СМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

