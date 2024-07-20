1 Kopek 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

