1 Kopek 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
