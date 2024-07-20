Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1846 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1846 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1846 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 19,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (8)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1846 СМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

