1 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
