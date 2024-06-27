1 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (19) XF (27) VF (16) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF20 (3) DETAILS (5) BN (10) Service PCGS (1) CGC (4) NGC (6) RNGA (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (10)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (11)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (11)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (22)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (1)