Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1845 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1845 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1845 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1845 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
