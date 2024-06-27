Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1844 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1844 СМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

