1 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (16) XF (18) VF (4) F (3) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (5) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF30 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (13) Service NGC (9) RNGA (3) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (6)

MS67 (6)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (10)

SINCONA (1)