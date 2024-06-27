Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1844 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1844 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (10)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search