Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,498,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (18)
- RedSquare (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search