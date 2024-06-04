1 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (11) XF (16) VF (9) F (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) BN (3) Service ННР (1) RNGA (1) NGC (1)

