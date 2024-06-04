Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1843 СМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1843 СМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,498,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1843 with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1843 СМ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

