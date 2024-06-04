Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

