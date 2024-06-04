Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
