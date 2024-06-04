1 Kopek 1837 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1837 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (15) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) BN (3) Service PCGS (1) CGC (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (13)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)