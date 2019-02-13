1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)