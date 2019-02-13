Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search