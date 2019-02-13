Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 5,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Russia 1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1836 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1836 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

