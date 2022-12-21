1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2)