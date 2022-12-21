Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 4211 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
