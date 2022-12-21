Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 4211 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition MS60
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

