Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
