Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,800. Bidding took place April 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

