Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 138 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

