1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

