Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1833 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,55 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 921 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
